PORTAGE — Ready to Live Music Production Co. is hosting a Give Back Night of country music to benefit the Portage Township Autism Awareness Coalition, Portage Township Food Pantry and Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter.

The program begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Founders Square amphitheater in Founders Square Park.

It features Austin Edwards at 4:30 p.m. and Nate Venturelli at 8 p.m. In 2020, Edwards was part of the duo Broken Roots, which earned the first runner-up spot on America’s Got Talent season 16.

Concert admission is a $5 donation with all proceeds will be donated to the three causes. The event is open to all ages.

Food trucks, a beer garden and 360 photo booths will also be available.

Community leaders, businesses, organizations and individuals can also give back to these organizations by sponsoring the event. One hundred percent of each sponsorship will go directly to these organizations.

Donation levels are $2,000 music sponsor, $1,000 stage sponsor, $500 sound sponsor and $250 Neighborhood Hero Community Give Back sponsor.

Sponsors will be acknowledged during the concert and signage will be posted at the event.