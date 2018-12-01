CROWN POINT — The Maki Ballroom in the historic Old Lake County Courthouse pulsated with live music Saturday night, with young musicians taking the stage in hopes of striking against hunger in Northwest Indiana.
The Hunger Strike Music Festival featured four local bands to benefit The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which provides food for 22,000 individuals each month. The admission of $10 or a bag of nonperishable food items times the number of attendees aimed to pull a hefty bounty for the food bank.
“I think this event is really cool because it’s all high school students from the Crown Point area pulling this together,” said Riley Egan, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana events and outreach associate. “That means there’s a lot of support in the community, and that means a lot to us.”
Halfway through the event, donation tables were already filled with food. Egan said events like these not only gather resources for the nonprofit but spread awareness.
“People need help, and a lot of people don’t realize we’re around, and they also don’t realize it’s their neighbors who need this, right here at home,” Egan said.
Hunger Strike Music Festival was the idea of Mikey Kracht, 18, a senior at Crown Point High School and the lead singer of the band Stolen Goods. After he did some fundraising for Relay for Life when his grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, it left him with a passion to continue rallying for important causes.
“I had an itch to do more,” Kracht said. “There’s a lot more work to be done. Getting food in Northwest Indiana shouldn’t be problem, the fact that we’re a first-world country and people are going hungry isn’t right.”
Kendra Kracht, Mikey Kracht’s mother, said the Lake Court House Foundation donated the space and the cost of security.
“It’s been amazing, the community has shown a lot of support,” Kendra Kracht said.
This is the second event the Krachts have organized to benefit the food bank.
“It was great. They raised $1,700,” Egan said. “That’s a huge amount because every dollar donated provides three meals. We filled my car up with food donations. It was really successful.”
Halfway through the event, the ballroom was filled with 70 music-loving attendees. Four bands, Serial Mouse, Pentarchy, Belladonna and Stolen Goods, played throughout the evening, lending their musical talents for a charitable cause.
“It’s fantastic. I love the fact that people who love music are giving it free to the public to play for a great cause,” Mikey Kracht said.
Two tables were filled by Tech Credit Union staff supporting their coworker Ken Michaels, who is in the band Pentarchy.
“A lot of team members showed up,” Lora Sturtridge said. “It’s fantastic. We’re glad to support it.”
Zack Keammerer of Crown Point said the event showcased local talent.
“Everyone deserves a chance to say or play what they need to,” Keammerer said.
As for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, its mission to provide meals for countless Regionites will continue through the holiday season and beyond.
“I think it’s great that Mikey combined two of his passions to benefit the food bank,” Egan said. “People are having a good time while benefiting an awesome cause.”