Construction continues on Merrillville's community center

MERRILLVILLE — Much has been altered in the town in response to the coronavirus, but COVID-19 hasn’t yet affected the development of the municipality’s new community center.
Town Council President Rick Bella said construction continues at the site on Broadway near 66th Place.
Parks Director Jan Orlich said the facility is on track to open in February of 2021, but town officials understand that could change if construction must be halted because of the coronavirus.
Even as town buildings remain closed, officials continue to regularly review and take action on many aspects of the project, Orlich said.
“We have continued to work on the project from remote locations, making decisions such as selecting items, colors,” she said. “We are still moving forward working with our engineers and architects.”
The new community center, which will be about 90,000 square feet, will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
There will be a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space and a multi-function event center.
Merrillville is offering naming rights for the community center and the different areas in the facility to generate funding for the operations of the facility.
Presentations have been created for potential contributors. Town officials hoped to begin meeting in April with businesses and other entities regarding the naming rights, but those sessions have been delayed because of the coronavirus.
“All town business has been postponed during the closure (of municipal buildings),” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said. “We are only approving what needs to be done to keep the town going.”
Among the latest action town leaders have taken in response to COVID-19 is an executive order that calls for the closure of Merrillville parks and trails.
“The health of the town employees and the people of Merrillville is our No. 1 priority right now,” Minchuk said.
The town’s executive order can be extended as necessary.
The Police Department has started using ATVs to ride Merrillville trails to make sure people are adhering to the order. Signs also have been posted explaining the park facility closures.
Those in violation will be reminded town parks facilities aren’t open. If necessary, police can issue warnings or tickets, but arrests won’t be made if people are using parks facilities, Bella said.
