Construction continues on Merrillville's community center

Presentations have been created for potential contributors. Town officials hoped to begin meeting in April with businesses and other entities regarding the naming rights, but those sessions have been delayed because of the coronavirus.

“All town business has been postponed during the closure (of municipal buildings),” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said. “We are only approving what needs to be done to keep the town going.”

Among the latest action town leaders have taken in response to COVID-19 is an executive order that calls for the closure of Merrillville parks and trails.

“The health of the town employees and the people of Merrillville is our No. 1 priority right now,” Minchuk said.

The town’s executive order can be extended as necessary.

The Police Department has started using ATVs to ride Merrillville trails to make sure people are adhering to the order. Signs also have been posted explaining the park facility closures.

Those in violation will be reminded town parks facilities aren’t open. If necessary, police can issue warnings or tickets, but arrests won’t be made if people are using parks facilities, Bella said.