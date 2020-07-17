Contamination from shuttered NIPSCO plant seeps into national park; EPA seeks comments on cleanup plan

Coal ash was disposed of on-site between 1962 and 1979.

The Bailly facility still houses equipment to ensure transmission of continuous voltage and a gas-fired "peaking unit" used during high-demand periods, EPA said.

The site was divided into Areas A, B and C for the environmental investigation. The proposed cleanup plan is for Area C, which includes a former wastewater treatment plant, eastern landfill areas where coal ash as buried and a portion of the national park.

Areas A and B were remediated under an EPA final decision in 2012. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is overseeing NIPSCO's work to close coal-ash impoundments in Area B under the federal Coal Combustion Residuals rule.

After the comment period ends, EPA will issue a final decision on the cleanup plan for Area C.

A copy of the proposed plan and a prerecorded presentation a out it is available online at http://go.usa.gov/xvuqx. Project officials will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, to answer questions live through a conference line, accessible at 312-667-5632, conference code 1344648.