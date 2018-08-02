MERRILLVILLE — The intersection of 73rd Avenue and Madison Street is expected to have a much different look by this fall.
It’s long been known the former Old Mill restaurant needs to be razed because of structural issues and mold. Town officials are the closest they have been to addressing the site they have frequently described as an eyesore.
The municipality has hired Ryan Construction to tear down the structure that’s been vacant for years. Town Manager Bruce Spires said it will cost $50,840 to complete that work, and Merrillville will use Community Development Block Grant funding to pay for the services.
Spires said demolition could take place by October.
The work remains months away because Merrillville continues efforts to obtain deeds for the parcels that make up the former Old Mill site.
The property had reached Lake County’s tax sale because of back taxes owed for the site, and the process of transferring the lots to the municipality involves several steps.
Initial action began when Lake County officials in April issued tax sale certificates to Merrillville for the parcels on which the building sits.
The town then started effectuating notices to all interested lien holders as the municipality moves toward the final steps of receiving deeds for the parcels. This could happen by September, and demolition will then be scheduled.
Town officials want the former Old Mill building razed as soon as possible, which is why Merrillville pursued efforts to hire a demolition crew ahead of receiving the deeds.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said the former Old Mill property is located in a flood zone, so no substantial development could occur there after the building is razed.
Merrillville plans to use the property as green space, and the town could install a gazebo at the site for people to relax there, Hardaway said.
The land is in close proximity to a walking and biking trail that runs through Merrillville, so it would be fitting for the property to become green space, he said.