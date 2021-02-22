'Controversial' Crown Point apartment complex receives unfavorable recommendation

"Beacon Hill currently is composed of business uses, including retail, restaurants, medical services and commercial offices," Schlueter said. "The Beacon Hill master plan calls for pedestrian sidewalk connectivity through this entire development, and the Residence of Beacon Hill community would serve as complementary housing that would support the existing and future uses in the area."

Residents raise concern

Board Member Dan Rohaley said for a favorable recommendation, the development would need to meet the necessary five criteria.

"I don't see where this project meets any of them," Rohaley said.

Rohaley said public safety would be compromised by the traffic generated by the complex and the development "flies directly in the face" of the city's comprehensive plan.

"I just for the life of me don't see it, not for this location. This would be much better suited at a different location," Rohaley said. "We have the Lakeshore Bone & Joint clinics right there. I would envision seeing clinics, offices, doctor's officers, other ancillary types of uses there — not an apartment complex."