As a heat wave begins to descend on the Chicagoland area, communities across Northwest Indiana are readying cooling centers.

Temperatures are projected to exceed 90 degrees in the coming days and potentially get close to 100. The National Weather Service reported the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel like 105 to 115 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both Lake and Porter Counties will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Municipalities are urging residents to take extra precautions over the next few days. In a Facebook post, Gary's Department of Health and Human Services said citizens should stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothes, stay in air-conditioned locations and check on elderly neighbors and those who live alone. The post also said residents should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of heat-related illnesses, which include muscle cramps, headaches, vomiting, confusion, a lack of sweat and rapid heart rate.

Valparaiso

Whenever there is a heat wave, Valparaiso offers three cooling center locations.

The Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Banta Senior Center, 605 Beech St., is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Porter County Public Library Valparaiso Branch, 103 Jefferson St., is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Valparaiso Police Department also operates a Contact Assistance Referral, or CARE program, that ensures police check on residents who may need extra assistance during extreme weather events. To register for the CARE program contact Sgt. Perry Stone at pstone@valpopd.com or call 219-462-2135.

Gary

The city of Gary opens cooling centers when temperatures reach 92 degrees and when the heat index or air quality is extreme. The Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 West 41st Ave., is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brother's Keeper, 2120 Broadway, is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Brother's Keeper cooling center is only open to adults.

Merrillville

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center will serve as Merrillville's cooling center.

The facility at 6600 Broadway will be open until 9 p.m. every day through Friday.

“If residents need to just cool off for a bit, they can stop by the Dean and Barbara White Community Center and enjoy the air conditioning there,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “We have free WiFi and restroom facilities.”

