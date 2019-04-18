OKATIE, S.C. — A 50-year-old Hammond woman was the driver of a car carrying late Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock that veered across the median of a South Carolina highway and struck another car last week, authorities said Thursday.
Coppock died Wednesday of injuries sustained in the April 6 wreck in Okatie, South Carolina, according to his family. He was 70.
The driver, Louise Williams, was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. Williams’ condition as of Thursday afternoon was not immediately clear.
Williams was driving south on SC-170 in Okatie, which is near Hilton Head Island, when she crossed the median and hit a Range Rover traveling in the northbound lane, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. The Range Rover then stuck a third car, he said.
Following the crash, Williams was charged with driving left of center and driving too fast for conditions, according to Southern. There was no indication she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, he added.
Investigators are working to determine what caused Williams to veer across the highway median. Weather may have played a factor, Southern said, noting that it was raining at the time of the crash.
Coppock was a mainstay on local sports television throughout his decades-long career. As the host of the "Coppock on Sports" show on WMAQ-AM in Chicago, he became known as the “Godfather of Sports Talk Radio” and helped pioneer the sports magazine format on TV and radio.
Coppock is survived by his ex-wife, Anna Marie Busalacchi, and their two children, Lyndsey and Tyler.