EAST CHICAGO — Detectives are expanding the scope of possible charges against Gary City Council President Ron Brewer, who was allegedly overheard on a 911 call threatening a teenager found in the politician’s stolen Lexus Sept. 22.
Brewer allegedly told a 14-year-old boy that the teen’s mom would be getting him back “in a (expletive) body bag,” according to 911 audio obtained by the Times.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said detectives are reviewing the entirety of the 43-minute 911 call Brewer made to police and may pursue additional charges, including intimidation.
Detectives were already pursuing kidnapping and criminal recklessness charges in connection with accusations Brewer took the young teen against his will into the city of Gary and fired off a weapon while pursuing the stolen vehicle with teenagers inside, according to Rivear.
He said detectives were working to interview a second juvenile witness Monday. Before meeting with the Lake County prosecutor’s office, East Chicago police want to compile witness statements and finish reviewing the 911 audio.
“You’re going to talk (expletive). You’re going to talk,” Brewer can allegedly be overheard saying during a 911 call he placed to dispatch the night of Sept. 22.
Brewer called 911 at 6:55 p.m. that night to report his car was stolen the day before and that he tracked down the alleged suspects in East Chicago, according to police and Lake County E-911 records.
Brewer was arrested later that night by Gary police outside his house, but has since been released after a 48-hour hold.
He is accused of tracking down his stolen vehicle, firing a gun at the teens and taking a 14-year-old boy against his will into the city of Gary, rather than allowing police to handle the situation, police records show.
For several minutes in the recording, Brewer can be heard telling the dispatcher a turn-by-turn narration of his pursuit of the suspects as they drove southbound on Indianapolis Boulevard.
According to East Chicago detectives, Brewer pursued the teens in the Lexus and shot at the Lexus at one point.
Based on the duration of Brewer’s 911 call, it appears Brewer stopped communicating with the dispatcher but didn’t hang up the phone after he exited his vehicle to pursue the teens outside the Luke gas station, 5695 Indianapolis Blvd.
“Hello?” the dispatcher asks several times throughout the call attempting to get Brewer back on the line.
“Come on, we got one. Let’s roll,” Brewer can be heard saying at one point.
“He’s trying to take him somewhere,” the dispatcher announces, listening in.
A separate 911 call placed by Brewer’s wife places them at the Luke gas station, 5695 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago about 7:10 p.m. The recording indicates Brewer’s wife warns the the teens not to leave until police arrive.
“Hi, I was wondering if you could get an officer to Luke on 5695 Indianapolis. There’s a customer here stating that two young men stole her husband’s car. And it was starting to get pretty serious. I was wondering if you could send an officer with, like, quickness?” the female employee can be heard saying.
The employee said she heard a weapon was involved in the altercation.
Throughout the majority of Brewer’s 911 call audio, Brewer accuses the teen repeatedly of stealing his car and using his credit cards.
The teen tells Brewer some friends gave him a ride in the car, that he didn’t know the car was stolen and that he’s not from the area.
About 14 minutes, 32 seconds into the call, Brewer allegedly said: “Man, I’m thinking about popping the (expletive) out of your (expletive).”
“Do you know I work for the (expletive) government?” Brewer later adds.
“Please …” the boy can be heard saying.
About 23 minutes in, Brewer tells the boy: “I need my phone. I need my (expletive) ID. I need my credit cards. I need all my (expletive). I’m so (expletive) mad, man. I’m trying to work with you.”
Defense attorney Scott King has said the belief Brewer fired a weapon or possessed a weapon is “pure speculation” at this point.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said the city’s ShotSpotter technology indicated gunshots were fired near 145th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.
A single bullet hole was found in the trunk of the Lexus that Brewer was pursuing, indicating shots were fired at the rear, Rivera said.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.