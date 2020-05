Cops seek tips in 12-year-old boy's homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The fourth installment in the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series features Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. See as Martinez performs highway patrols and oversees a raid on a suspected drug house.

GARY — Gary detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter who killed a 12-year-old boy in the city over the weekend.

Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said detectives have no updates to offer the public yet in the fatal shooting of Demetrius Townsel Jr.

Townsel was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound. The boy lived in Chicago's Back of The Yards neighborhood.

More updates will be forthcoming later in the week, possibly as early as Tuesday, Hamady added.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

