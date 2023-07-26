SCHERERVILLE — Schererville has postponed its 60th annual corn roast, scheduled for Friday in Redar Park, because of the anticipated extremely high heat index, according to an announcement from the police department.
A new date will be announced once plans are firmed up.
GALLERY: Schererville Family YMCA undergoes expansion
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.
Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location.