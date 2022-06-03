 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Corn Roast temporarily relocates farmers market

  • 0

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Farmers Market moves to the front parking lot of Wheeler Middle School, 401 W. Joliet St., on Saturday because of the Corn Roast.

The market will still be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patrons should enter the market using Harrington Avenue; West Street will be closed because of the roast.

The market also will move to the front parking lot of Wheeler Middle School on  July 16 because of the Taste of Crown Point.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council split on industrial complex

Council split on industrial complex

Councilmen have differing views of the proposed project that would include multiple speculative buildings and offer about 2 million square feet of space in total on about 156 acres of land.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts