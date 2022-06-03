Corn Roast temporarily relocates farmers market

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Farmers Market moves to the front parking lot of Wheeler Middle School, 401 W. Joliet St., on Saturday because of the Corn Roast.

The market will still be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patrons should enter the market using Harrington Avenue; West Street will be closed because of the roast.

The market also will move to the front parking lot of Wheeler Middle School on July 16 because of the Taste of Crown Point.

