Coronavirus can't stop Region couple in love

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIGHLAND — As a white limousine pulled up with a host of Highland police cars and a firetruck in tow, friends and family cheered, tooted horns and rang bells as Katie and Mike DeYoung emerged for the first time as a married couple.

During a champagne toast, Katie Sicinski, Katie DeYoung’s best friend, said, “You guys were determined as hell to get married, coronavirus can’t stop you.”

Katie DeYoung, 28, and Mike DeYoung, 30, began dating 3 1/2 years ago and were engaged in November 2018. Ever since then, the two have been planning the wedding of their dreams, which took a detour in the midst of the pandemic. Originally, the two planned a 200-person wedding at a church with a reception.

“We wanted to have our day,” Mike DeYoung said. “We picked this date and waited so long to get here.”

“We didn’t want to change it since we didn’t know when things will be able go back to normal, so we decided to do this,” Katie DeYoung said.

After getting married at St. John Lutheran Church in LaPorte, they drove to Katie DeYoung’s grandmother’s house on Wildwood Lane in Highland, which was the first stop of their drive-around tour visiting loved one’s homes throughout the Region.