Coronavirus can't stop Region couple in love
HIGHLAND — As a white limousine pulled up with a host of Highland police cars and a firetruck in tow, friends and family cheered, tooted horns and rang bells as Katie and Mike DeYoung emerged for the first time as a married couple.

During a champagne toast, Katie Sicinski, Katie DeYoung’s best friend, said, “You guys were determined as hell to get married, coronavirus can’t stop you.”

Katie DeYoung, 28, and Mike DeYoung, 30, began dating 3 1/2 years ago and were engaged in November 2018. Ever since then, the two have been planning the wedding of their dreams, which took a detour in the midst of the pandemic. Originally, the two planned a 200-person wedding at a church with a reception.

“We wanted to have our day,” Mike DeYoung said. “We picked this date and waited so long to get here.”

“We didn’t want to change it since we didn’t know when things will be able go back to normal, so we decided to do this,” Katie DeYoung said.

After getting married at St. John Lutheran Church in LaPorte, they drove to Katie DeYoung’s grandmother’s house on Wildwood Lane in Highland, which was the first stop of their drive-around tour visiting loved one’s homes throughout the Region.

Katie DeYoung has been an emergency room nurse at Community Hospital in Munster for 3 1/2 years. Every day she walks into the front lines, not knowing what the day will bring.

“This wedding has been something to look forward to when all else sucks,” she said.

“It’s been a bright light in the darkness,” Mike DeYoung added.

After cutting a cake, the couple took to the driveway for their first dance, staring into each other’s eyes as Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” played. The couple may have not gotten the wedding they originally planned, but it was a memory they will never forget.

“Katie deserves so much, she works her butt off in the emergency room every day,” Sicinski said. “She deserves something amazing to happen and this was amazing. It was unique, no one else can say they have had a wedding like this. It is definitely a story to tell to the future kids.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

