Coronavirus changes how funeral directors conduct business

“The coronavirus affects the family more than the funeral directors, but it is certainly not business as usual,” Pastrick said.

He said many who attend funeral services are elderly and at greater risk where handshakes and other close contact is expected.

Pastrick said funeral directors and the embalmers have experience in handling worrisome situations.

“We use universal precautions, and we are all still here," he said. "I’ve been doing this for 34 years.”

Reynolds added, “But we need to meet with the deceased’s family, who may be infected. That will be a little different.

“Our funeral home has been here for 144 years, so we know most of the families we serve. We have to remain calm, be diligent and practice the guidelines set out because if we and health care workers become sick, who is going to take care of everyone else?”

Michael Newhard, of Bartholomew Funeral Home of Valparaiso, said funeral homes are receiving new suggestions for handling services during this time.

“Our state and national associations are suggesting we have smaller visitation and that anyone with symptoms of the disease not attend," Newhard said.