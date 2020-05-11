Coronavirus crisis ushers in new era of virtual government meetings — for better or worse

Residents have labeled the public hearing a complete "failure" due to the public's inability to hear and the commissioners' own alleged admission that they couldn't hear the proposal in full.

"While the Plan Commission did hold a public hearing via Zoom, the meeting did not accomplish the purpose behind having meetings open to the public for several reasons," the group wrote in a letter to the East Chicago City Council, which is set to vote on the rezoning Monday night.

"Commissioners who were present in City Hall had face masks on and were far away from the microphone that was sending audio to the Zoom call, which meant that the public and commissioners could not hear large portions of the discussion. Several members of the public commented on this, as did Commissioners (Lilia) Ramos, (Monique) Kurmis, and (Stacy) Winfield, but the audio problems were never resolved," the group wrote.

'What's the point'

Residents in recent weeks had asked the Plan Commission to postpone the vote, and if not, disclose why it's so critical during the crisis. But a reason was never provided, Lopez and the group's attorney claimed Friday.