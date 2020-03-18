Coronavirus worries can't stop Crown Point St. Patrick's Day tradition
  • Updated
City employees bag corned beef and cabbage dinners for waiting customers.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — Cars slowly and steadily snaked their way through the city to the Crown Point Fire Rescue building and the drive-thru pickup for corned beef and cabbage dinners.

The annual St. Patrick's Day event, sponsored by the city of Crown Point, is ordinarily held inside the fire department's bay area, said Diana Bosse, the city's special events coordinator.

"This is the 13th year we've held the event and this is the first year we've had the drive-thru opportunity," Bosse said.

The drive-thru was because of dining restrictions enforced because of the corona outbreak. The sponsors and patrons alike made the most of it. It was, after all, St. Patrick's Day.

Vehicles line up Tuesday at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility as patrons buy corned beef and cabbage dinners.

The St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled, but city officials decided to go forward with the drive-thru service, available from noon to 6 p.m.

Bosse said the food for the St. Patrick's Day event had already been ordered through caterer, Pappas Restaurant.

The meal included corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, bread, butter, dessert and drink.

"We're making the best out of the situation," Bosse said.

Bosse said turnout was good for the event.

Matt Iwinski delivers an order for corned beef and cabbage dinners Tuesday at the Crown Point Fire and Rescue facility.

"People were lined up 30 minutes ahead of the starting time of noon," Bosse said.

Crown Point resident Robin Littrell was among the crowd.

"I've got to get my fix," Littrell said.

Another Crown Point resident, Karen Haynes, said she has taken part in the city's annual corned beef and cabbage dinner for the last five years.

"My other family members don't like corned beef and cabbage but I do," Haynes said.

Haynes said she picked up two dinners, both for her.

"I'll eat one dinner today and have one for tomorrow. Might as well make it worth my while," Haynes said.

