Coroner asks for help in finding Merrillville woman's family
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public's help in finding relatives for a deceased Merrillville woman.

The remains of Minda Schroeder, 74, are in the care of the coroner's office, Lake County Coroner Merrillee Frey said in a press release. 

Schroeder lived in the 3400 block of West 77th Place in Merrillville. She died from natural causes, the coroner's office said. 

The coroner's office responded to Schroeder's home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. When staff arrived, they discovered a list of contact information for friends, but didn't find any for Schroeder's family. 

Anyone with information about Schroeder or her relatives is asked to call the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

