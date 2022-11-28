Coroner identifies 2 killed in fiery crash along I-65

LOWELL — The Lake County coroner's office released the names Monday of two people killed in a fiery crash last weekend along Interstate 65.

Sylvia Reyes and Luis Iniguez, both 47 and of Lowell, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the Lowell exit ramp.

Three dogs also died in the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers from the Lowell post were dispatched around 7 a.m. Sunday after a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruz ran off the road for unknown reasons.

The car struck a large tree, causing it to stop and catch fire.

Good Samaritans were able to remove the driver from the car, but they could not get the passenger out before the car became engulfed, police said.