 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent

Coroner identifies 2 killed in fiery crash along I-65

  • 0
Indiana State Police stock
Kale Wilk, file, The Times

LOWELL — The Lake County coroner's office released the names Monday of two people killed in a fiery crash last weekend along Interstate 65.

Sylvia Reyes and Luis Iniguez, both 47 and of Lowell, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the Lowell exit ramp.

Three dogs also died in the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers from the Lowell post were dispatched around 7 a.m. Sunday after a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruz ran off the road for unknown reasons.

The car struck a large tree, causing it to stop and catch fire.

Good Samaritans were able to remove the driver from the car, but they could not get the passenger out before the car became engulfed, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts