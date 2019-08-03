CEDAR LAKE - A 39-year-old Steger man was identified by the Lake County coroner as the victim who fell off a boat and drowned Friday in Cedar Lake.
Divers recovered Roberto Rodriguez at 8:50 p.m., according to Alex Neel, Indiana conservation officer.
Cedar Lake Fire Department’s boat sonar located Rodriguez's body, Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening said. Rodriguez was taken to the east side of the lake at the Cedar Lake Town Complex on Constitution Avenue.
Lake County Coroner's officials arrived on scene around 9:25 p.m. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.
First responders were dispatched to the lake after Rodriguez reportedly jumped into the water from a boat and did not resurface, according to a release from the Indiana DNR.
A Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter flew low around the lake and dive teams were set up on the shores of Cedar Lake Ministries grounds on Lauerman Street on the west side of the lake. A total of 25 divers were at the scene and five Cedar Lake Fire Department rescue boats searched the lake.
Cedar Lake Fire Rescue, Lake County Sheriff’s police, the Cedar Lake Fire Department, Indiana District One Rescue Team and Hobart Dive Rescue Team were stationed on the shore.
Meanwhile, residents and members of Cedar Lake Ministries gathered food and water for first responders.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.