Coroner probed for campaigning with government email; Frey says it was 'honest mistake'

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner may have sent a political campaign announcement on the county’s email network in violation of government policy.

Coroner Merrilee Frey said she inadvertently used her office’s email system Jan. 17 to publicize her son’s entry into the Lake County Democratic primary as a candidate for coroner himself.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter confirmed Wednesday his office is reviewing the matter.

Democrats Clayton Frey, Terri McNary and David Pastrick are running in the May 5 primary to succeed Merrilee Frey, who cannot run for re-election as coroner because of the state’s term limits.

Last week, she posted a photo on social media of her son taking an oath at the county election board office. She also posted a 130-word opinion of why she believes he is qualified to be elected coroner on her office’s “Coroner Alerts” coroner@lakecountyin.org email network.

Frey said Tuesday afternoon, "I'm sorry. It was an honest mistake."

She said she sent the email from her personal cellphone that afternoon but accidentally sent it over her official email account instead of through her personal email account.