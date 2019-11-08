{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Fire Department headquarters

Gary Fire Department headquarters, 200 E. Fifth Ave in downtown Gary. 

 Lauren Cross, file, The Times

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office has identified two men found dead after a fire at their home Oct. 6.

Jeffrey Tompkins, 47, and Donald Radulovich, 56, both of 7112 W. Fifth Ave. in Gary, were found dead after the fire, the coroner's office said.

The cause and manner of their deaths remained pending.

The fire started in the kitchen area, but its cause remained under investigation, said Mark Jones, chief of operations for the Gary Fire Department.

Foul play was not suspected, Gary police said.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation.

