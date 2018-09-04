GARY — The Lake County coroner's office on Tuesday released the names of two of the four people killed in a crash early Saturday on the Indiana Toll Road.
Eva Gonzalez-Cruz, 35, of Chicago, and Luis A. Heraz-Gonzalez, 14, of Chicago, each died from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the Indiana Toll Road, near the Grant Street exit.
Octavio Chavez-Renovato, 45, of Chicago, the driver of the car in which Gonzalez-Cruz and Heraz-Gonzalez were riding, and Tiara Davis, 25, of Calumet City, the driver of a second vehicle, previously were identified as the other two people killed in the crash.
Three children in Chavez-Renovato's vehicle, Emily, 10, Damaris, 11, and Florali, 7 months, were taken to a Gary hospital and later to Illinois hospitals for treatment. Indiana State Police did not identify the children by last name in a news release issued Saturday.
Davis reportedly was driving a 2017 Toyota SUV west in the eastbound lanes with no headlights on just before the crash, police said. Davis' car collided head-on with Chavez-Renovato's 2007 Jeep SUV.
Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and toxicology results were pending.
An Indiana State Police trooper and good Samaritans attempted life-saving measures on Gonzalez-Cruz and Heraz-Gonzalez, but were unsuccessful, officials said.