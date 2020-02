Coroner seeks help identifying deceased woman

The Lake County coroner's office is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who died at a Gary hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead by coroners after they were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday for a death investigation, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.

The woman was described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 116 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, the coroner's office said.

The woman also has multiple tattoos, including:

"Richard" on her right thigh.

"Chicago" on her left shoulder.

A photograph of Marilyn Monroe on her left shoulder.

A picture of a face on her left hand.

A tribal heart on her lower back.

The woman's age and address are unknown, and the manner and cause of death are still pending, the coroner's office said. The report lists the occurrence location as 7325 Oak Ave. in Gary.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Lake County corner's office at 219-755-3265.

