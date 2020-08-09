You are the owner of this article.
Coroner seeks help identifying man

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

The Lake County Coroner's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a deceased man that came in its care late Saturday after an incident near Cline Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road.

The coroner describes the John Doe as between as black, 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 8 and with a goatee, according to a news release.

The man had two tattoos: one on his inner left wrist that reads "Irene" and another on his right forearm that reads "Rest in Peace Drilla."

The man was wearing black Nike sweatpants, a black hoodie with "Rich Friends $" insignia imprinted on it, a black tank top, blue jeans, a burberry cream, black and red belt and black Adidas gym shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the decedent can call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

South Shore Transit Police were also involved at the scene. The agency did not immediately respond for comment.

