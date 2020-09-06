 Skip to main content
Coroner's office seeks information about tentatively ID'd John Doe
Coroner's office seeks information about tentatively ID'd John Doe

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

CROWN POINT — T

The man, believed to be Gaither Yates, 61, previously lived at 4012 Ross Road in Gary and 1002 Reder Road in Griffith, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

