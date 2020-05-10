Could coronavirus be to blame for higher-than-average number of deaths?

More people died in Lake County during the first quarter of 2020 than in each of the previous four years, but whether the coronavirus pandemic is to blame remains an open question.
As of April 30, the county had recorded 96 COVID-19 deaths, which accounted for about 5.2% of the 1,857 deaths reported during the first four months of the year, data showed.
The total of 1,857 deaths was about 16.5% higher than the average number of deaths during the first quarter between 2016 and 2019.
Researchers have pointed to a surge in total deaths in the U.S. this year as a sign the virus' toll likely is under-reported.
It's possible the virus began spreading through communities before it was first detected through testing, officials say.
Researchers also say the disease could be indirectly contributing to deaths from other causes, including among those with chronic health conditions who delay seeking care because of fear of coronavirus exposure. Suicides among those with mental health conditions also have been reported.
Indiana's decision to include probable deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard is important, because it provides a clearer picture of the virus's toll, local doctors said.
It's possible some deaths in Lake County could have been caused by the virus before the first two COVID-19 cases were detected in mid-March, because no testing was available, said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county's health officer.
"There is a possibility, but I cannot say that for sure," she said.
Doctors with patients who died before mid-March could go back, review chest X-rays or other medical records, and classify a death as probable, she said. However, Lake County remains in response mode, and health officials have not yet had time to look back, she said.
Whether the increase in total deaths this year is statistically significant remains an open question, she said.
Vavilala, a primary care physician, urged those with chronic health conditions to contact a doctor immediately at the first sign of any symptoms, not just classic coronavirus symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough and fever.
"It is never a bad thing to reach out to a doctor," she said.
In Gary, where residents may have limited access to health care or doubt the system will help them, an increasing number of at-home deaths has been reported, said Dr. Roland Walker, the city's health commissioner.
Socio-economic factors in communities like Gary can lead to a level of discomfort with traditional health care settings, causing residents to stay home longer and ultimately endangering their lives, he said.
"Do not be afraid to access health care," he said.
In the long run, residents in poor and minority communities need to let politicians know the system is not meeting their needs, Walker said.
Anyone who lacks access to health care but is experiencing symptoms should call ahead to a local emergency room to seek advice, Vavilala said.
Most COVID-19 deaths occurred in hospitals and other health care facilities, but the Lake County coroner's office had responded to six as of Wednesday, Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
Two of those cases involved two roommates in the same nursing home, she said. She declined to identify the nursing home, but said she asked the medical director there to seek testing earlier.
"I just feel they need to be more proactive in identifying and diagnosing COVID-positive patients," Frey said. "We don't want wait until after and then call the coroner."
The Lake County coroner's office received testing supplies March 30 and has tested all decedents believed to have had symptoms, she said.
While the coroner's office does not respond to every death in Lake County, investigators have been busier than usual this year, she said.
Frey said her office investigated one case recently where family members said the decedent could not afford to see a doctor.
Coroner's investigators also responded to a recent suicide that was indirectly linked to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
"We had a deceased leave a note saying he was positive," Frey said. "His family stated he thought he was, but he wasn't. It raises concerns for those that may have mental health issues."
