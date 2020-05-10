Could coronavirus be to blame for higher-than-average number of deaths?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More people died in Lake County during the first quarter of 2020 than in each of the previous four years, but whether the coronavirus pandemic is to blame remains an open question.

As of April 30, the county had recorded 96 COVID-19 deaths, which accounted for about 5.2% of the 1,857 deaths reported during the first four months of the year, data showed.

The total of 1,857 deaths was about 16.5% higher than the average number of deaths during the first quarter between 2016 and 2019.

Researchers have pointed to a surge in total deaths in the U.S. this year as a sign the virus' toll likely is under-reported.

It's possible the virus began spreading through communities before it was first detected through testing, officials say.

Researchers also say the disease could be indirectly contributing to deaths from other causes, including among those with chronic health conditions who delay seeking care because of fear of coronavirus exposure. Suicides among those with mental health conditions also have been reported.

Indiana's decision to include probable deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard is important, because it provides a clearer picture of the virus's toll, local doctors said.