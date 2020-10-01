Council files court motion in meeting site dispute

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has filed a motion in Lake Superior Court in the latest round of a battle over public meeting sites.

The motion, called a writ of mandamus, was filed against Mayor Anthony Copeland and the executive staff, forcing compliance with a council ordinance declaring its right to designate council meeting locations.

The council has requested a Nov. 10 trial date to consider the writ.

The council and city administration are in an ongoing disagreement over where the council can hold its meetings.

City Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said he wants to meetings at the Heritage Hall Community Center instead of at City Hall while the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Garcia has said the center's larger space would allow for greater social distancing among council members and the public.

City attorney Carla Morgan has previously told the council Heritage Hall would not be made available for meetings and mentioned the extra work it would cause city staff to make the hall available, including set up, sanitization and protection of they center's gym floor from damage.