Council files court motion in meeting site dispute

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has filed a motion in Lake Superior Court in the latest round of a battle over public meeting sites.
The motion, called a writ of mandamus, was filed against Mayor Anthony Copeland and the executive staff, forcing compliance with a council ordinance declaring its right to designate council meeting locations.
The council has requested a Nov. 10 trial date to consider the writ.
The council and city administration are in an ongoing disagreement over where the council can hold its meetings.
City Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said he wants to meetings at the Heritage Hall Community Center instead of at City Hall while the coronavirus pandemic persists.
Garcia has said the center's larger space would allow for greater social distancing among council members and the public.
City attorney Carla Morgan has previously told the council Heritage Hall would not be made available for meetings and mentioned the extra work it would cause city staff to make the hall available, including set up, sanitization and protection of they center's gym floor from damage.
The City Council twice attempted to hold meetings at Heritage Hall in September, but found the doors to the facility locked each time.
"The City Council was forced to seek this legal remedy against Mayor Copeland and his executive staff because of their lockouts and their blatant refusal to honor the City Council's Heritage Hall meeting location," City Council attorney John Bushemi said.
The last two City Council meetings have been held in the courtroom at the East Chicago City Court building but with no one from the city on hand to record video of the meetings, which is normally done when meetings are held at City Hall.
Morgan, who did not return a request for comment regarding the council's court motion, has said the administration is awaiting a court ruling on whether the council has the right to conduct meetings at city facilities outside of City Hall.
How much do mayors get aid in Northwest Indiana?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!