Council gives early approval to county government’s 2022 budget

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has given its initial approval for county officials to spend more than $309 million next year.
The seven-member fiscal body passed a 2022 budget on first reading Tuesday.
Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said there is still some minor work to be done before the council meets again Oct. 12 for a final vote.
Bilski said the spending plan is essentially the same one used for this year’s budget with cost of living increases.
He said the budget includes a 3% across-the-board increase for the county’s 4,500 employees. He said pay raises are needed to retain employees who could make more in the private sector.
Bilski said the council is still negotiating a contract with the county’s more than 200 Lake County Jail correctional officers.
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said this week, “It’s a quite conservative budget that gets us closer to a payroll that equalizes salaries for the same jobs in different offices and is more efficient by reducing duplication and redundancies."
Scott Schmal, the Lake County Council’s finance director, said it is a balanced budget that remains within the state’s property tax levy for Lake, a $173 million figure, according to the Indiana Department of Local Government’s website.
Schmal said the remaining $136 million in the budget represents federal grants, the county’s share of state taxes levied on gasoline, annual car license plate renewals and other miscellaneous revenues and special fees county officers charge for specialized services.
Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, said the council has to transfer money in the new budget to accommodate the town of Griffith’s secession from Calumet Township.
Hamm said the council has to give the Lake County Assessor’s office additional money to take over the job of calculating property values in Griffith.
The money will be subtracted from the Calumet Township assessor’s office, which previously set property values in the town.
Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, asked the council to increase — from four weeks to eight week — the paid time off county employees can receive for child birth and other medical emergencies under the Family Leave Act.
Cid said the increased time off wouldn’t cost additional dollars since the claims on the family leave fund have been below previous spending estimates in the past two years.
“The county should be giving our employees more time with their families,” Cid said.