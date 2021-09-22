Council gives early approval to county government’s 2022 budget

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has given its initial approval for county officials to spend more than $309 million next year.

The seven-member fiscal body passed a 2022 budget on first reading Tuesday.

Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said there is still some minor work to be done before the council meets again Oct. 12 for a final vote.

Bilski said the spending plan is essentially the same one used for this year’s budget with cost of living increases.

He said the budget includes a 3% across-the-board increase for the county’s 4,500 employees. He said pay raises are needed to retain employees who could make more in the private sector.

Bilski said the council is still negotiating a contract with the county’s more than 200 Lake County Jail correctional officers.

Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said this week, “It’s a quite conservative budget that gets us closer to a payroll that equalizes salaries for the same jobs in different offices and is more efficient by reducing duplication and redundancies."