GARY — Developers would have to hire locally and provide living wages on construction projects under a proposal floated Tuesday night by the Gary Common Council’s Finance Committee.
The proposal — crafted with the help of a citizen-led coalition — was met with skepticism by some residents in attendance at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen. They argued similar proposals have been put into law in the past but lacked teeth and accountability.
“What about all the steps we’ve taken in the past that have not resulted in any meaningful hiring or addressed the problem of disparity?” Gary resident Jim Nowacki asked the council.
Similar ordinances have come and gone over the years, but African American workers and Gary residents remain few and far between on construction projects he sees throughout the city, he said.
The Community Benefits Agreement — described as a legally enforceable contract in the ordinance — gives residents a seat at the table when developers and city staff negotiate terms for construction projects, according to Carolyn McCrady, a Gary resident who worked on the ordinance with the administration.
“If you look at all the money corporations get for coming to Gary, you also have to look at what have the people received in return,” McCrady said. “If we’re honest with ourselves, there hasn’t been much of that.”
Companies often receive benefits in the form of tax incentives, land for free or at a reduced price, and the community gets little in return, supporters of the ordinance said.
Finance Committee Chair Mary Brown said it is time the city passes an ordinance with some teeth.
“It’s never too late, and it’s time we do this. I support this wholeheartedly,” Brown said.
The ordinance requires developers to invest 15% of any tax abatement or in-kind assistance back into the neighborhood for improvements; participate in an apprenticeship training program; provide health insurance to employees; provide a living wage of $15.50; and offer a percentage of construction jobs to local residents.
For construction projects over $5 million, the developer will fund a compliance officer to enforce the requirements, documents show.
It also creates an enforcement committee led by the city’s corporation counsel and comprised of representatives from redevelopment and planning, law and the community-led coalition.
The ordinance’s sponsor, Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, said this proposal is different from past laws in that the community has a direct seat at the negotiating table.
Under the proposal, two public hearings must be held before the planning director can submit a request of approval for land transfers or tax abatement on construction projects and compile a report on how they engaged the public and any concerns raised about the project, documents state.
McCrady and other residents who worked on the ordinance touted the support of the current mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, and letters of support from state Sen. Eddie Melton and state. Rep. Ragen Hatcher.
Council President Ron Brewer, D-at large, suggested there was one glaring omission in the coalition’s efforts: the endorsement of mayor-elect Jerome Prince, who will take office Jan. 1.
“I do not feel comfortable with a vote until we have letter of support from the mayor-elect (Prince),” Brewer said.
Vanessa McCloud, director of the Northwest Indian Urban League, said the citizens group plans to reach out to Prince immediately for his support.
The council's next meeting is Dec. 3.