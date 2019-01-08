Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade — a frequent, outspoken critic of the current administration — has announced she is running for mayor.
A controversial figure on the City Council representing the 6th District, Sparks-Wade told The Times Tuesday afternoon she believes it's time to "elect leaders who have the people's interests in mind."
Sparks-Wade's entry into the race will pit her against the city's current leader, Karen Freeman-Wilson, and a likely long list of yet-to-be-announced challengers.
The two have butted heads for years on a wide range of topics, including the cash-strapped city's finances and approaches to governing.
"I believe Karen has failed this city. I believe that she puts cronies above taxpayers and it’s evident in her budget decisions," Sparks-Wade said.
Sparks-Wade ran unsuccessfully for the mayoral seat in 2011 as an independent. This time, she said, she will run as a Democrat.
Freeman-Wilson has indicated her plans to run for re-election. She beat back 11 challengers in 2011 and nine in 2015.
Gary City Councilman Ronald "Ron" G. Brewer Sr. said Friday he had "kicked around" the idea of running for mayor, but will instead seek a new term to his current at-large seat on the City Council.
Jerome Prince, just re-elected county assessor in the fall, said last week he is contemplating a run for mayor and has yet to rule it out.
Prince, county assessor since 2015, is well known in Gary as a former city councilman from 2000 to 2008, a former Gary representative on the Lake County Council from 2008 to 2014 and currently as Gary's Democratic city chairman, since 2016.
The deadline to file is noon Feb. 8.