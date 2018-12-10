LAKE STATION — City Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo's goals of improving the community have her pursuing a different role in Lake Station.
She announced Monday she is seeking the mayor's office in next year's election.
“I just felt the time was right to take the next step,” she said of the decision.
Rocha-Baldazo joined the council in 2016, and she has experience serving as the panel's president. She also is a Lake Station Democratic precinct committeewoman.
Rocha-Baldazo said economic development, infrastructure, public safety and budget management are among the areas on which she will focus as mayor.
Rocha-Baldazo said she plans to be aggressive in efforts to retain businesses and attract new economic development opportunities.
“Without growth, there's nothing,” she said.
Rocha-Baldazo will explore possible incentives Lake Station could offer to help bring new businesses to the community.
Infrastructure also plays a role in economic development efforts.
Lake Station has aging roads and utility lines that Rocha-Baldazo wants to improve.
“You need that to grow,” she said.
Rocha-Baldazo also wants to bring enhancements to the city's police and fire departments. She said both are in need of equipment upgrades.
Rocha-Baldazo said collaboration could be helpful to understand what resources are available to accomplish projects and purchase necessary equipment for emergency personnel.
She plans to meet with officials from nearby communities to learn what they have done to obtain grants and other funding opportunities.
With about 30 years of experience with financial institutions, Rocha-Baldazo also indicated she has the knowledge to assist in continued efforts to improve Lake Station's financial situation.
Rocha-Baldazo said she is committed to the city, and she will focus on community involvement.
She said the Lake Station Lions Club and Friends in Gratitude Helping Together (FIGHT) have excelled in assisting residents, and she will work with those organizations to help those in need.
Mayor Christopher Anderson hasn't yet announced his future political intentions. Anderson has served as mayor since 2016. Prior to that, he was the city judge for about seven years.