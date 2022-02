County pays former cop $210,000 to settle a workplace suit

HAMMOND — Lake County government officials have agreed to pay a former county cop to drop a lawsuit claiming the Sheriff’s Department was a hostile workplace that drove him to drink.

Lake County Attorney Matthew Fech confirmed Tuesday the county will pay Guy Mikulich $210,000 in an out-of-court settlement of a civil suit Mikulich filed in 2018.

But Mikulich has cost the county much more than that.

Lake officials had to pay an Illinois man $690,000 two years ago after Mikulich hit and injured the victim while driving drunk.

This latest case resolves claims that Mikulich suffered mental exhaustion during his 16 years on the county police force.

He received counseling in 2010 for depression and anger management but claims that treatment was ineffective.

The county fired him as a police officer four years ago after he was arrested July 10, 2016, while working security at the Gary Air Show.

Mikulich was in uniform driving an unmarked county-owned squad car when he struck Derrick Dircks of Frankfort, Illinois, who was standing in the back of his legally parked van near Oak Avenue and Pike Street in Gary. Dirks was thrown 20 feet by the impact.

Gary police stopped Mikulich, and the county prosecutor charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury while driving drunk.

Dircks recovered and sued the county, claiming the department improperly tolerated Mikulich’s alcoholism. Dircks dropped the suit after receiving the county’s $690,000 out-of-court settlement.

Mikulich pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Lake Criminal Court to two felonies related to the Dircks accident. Mikulich served a term of home detention and probation, which ended earlier this month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.