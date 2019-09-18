GARY — Lake County Treasurer Peggy Katona has given formal notice to Thomas Wisniewski — a tax delinquent real estate investor — that the county plans to challenge hundreds of his winning bids from the commissioner’s March auction of tax-delinquent parcels.
A Times investigation revealed Wisniewski appearing on video in March directing bids on behalf of a limited liability corporation, even though state law should have barred him from doing so because of his personal tax delinquencies.
Wisniewski owes nearly $208,000 in county back taxes, government records show.
As of Wednesday, he has not paid his back taxes, according to Matt Fech, attorney for the Lake County commissioners.
“Broadway Logistics (Complex LLC) acted as an agent for Tom Wisniewski, who is delinquent in his real estate taxes,” the letter states.
Wisniewski abruptly hung up the phone when a reporter identified as being with The Times called seeking comment Wednesday.
He identified himself as being with “Greenway,” a residential real estate corporation.
Katona writes in the Sept. 11 letter that she is declaring Wisniewski’s successful bids of tax certificates “as forfeited,” and that per state law, he has 30 days from the date of the notice to bring current his taxes to avoid such forfeiture.
Lake County auditor attorney Randy Wyllie informed Katona in a Sept. 4 letter about Wisniewski’s ineligibility.
“Video evidence, written evidence and expected oral testimony” was recently brought to the attention of the auditor’s office, which shows Broadway was “improperly and fraudulently acting as agent” for Wisniewski, Wyllie wrote.
Wyllie and Fech have said the county plans to challenge Broadway’s bids at a Sept. 26 court hearing, where all bidders in the March tax sale must prove they filed the proper paperwork and to obtain a tax deed and become the owner of record of all involved properties.
Wyllie could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday.
Fech said the county plans to send a subsequent letter to Wisniewski declaring his May tax sale bids as null and void.
Katona’s letter was mailed to Broadway Logistics Complex LLC on 144th Street in East Chicago and Wisniewski’s properties in East Chicago and Palos Heights, Illinois.
The East Chicago property is 4607 Magoun Ave., an address used to register numerous limited liability corporations with the Indiana secretary of state’s office since at least 2010, records show.
Some LLCs directly or indirectly tied to Wisniewski, his wife and known associates date back to the 1990s, but are registered at an address on Olcott Avenue in East Chicago.
Meanwhile, Lake County Board of Commissioners postponed a critical vote Wednesday on tax sale policy changes in light of the Wisniewski scandal.
Commissioner Jerry Tippy said a draft tax sale policy manual submitted by attorney John Dull for review is still under discussion.
Dull’s proposed changes stated attorneys who profit off Lake County's tax sale process would not be allowed to simultaneously hold contracts with departments that oversee the tax sale.
The ban would apply to attorneys like Rinzer Williams III, a politically connected attorney who holds numerous contracts with local governments.
He also serves as the Gary Common Council attorney and is a consultant on a casino development project near some of the tax-sale properties Broadway purchased.
Email exchanges obtained by The Times show Williams told the county he was representing a client with Broadway Logistics — not that he was a managing partner, as listed on the secretary of state's website.
Williams further disclosed to The Times last month that he was an investing partner in Broadway.
“I don’t think our county employee attorneys should be bidding on properties, nor should attorneys who are part of an LLC or corporations that bids on properties," Tippy said. "Now the process of perfecting the deeds, that would be difficult because a lot of attorneys work for the county. I’m not so sure that would be a good idea."
He said he was speaking for himself and not as a representative for the board.
Numerous attorneys hold contracts with county government, and only a handful specialize in deed perfection, a complicated process of converting a tax certificate into a deed, he said.
“We wouldn’t want to lose that ability in the county to contract with them,” he said.
Contracts obtained by The Times show Williams has received $199,999 in compensation through Sept. 1 from the Board of Commissioners since inking his first contract in 2016.
His current $84,000 contract expires Dec. 31.
Among other changes proposed by Dull:
- Upon registering for the tax sale, bidders would have to list whether they are using a stand-in proxy bidder, and no changes could be made once the registration is approved by the auditor's office.
- The county would have a designated bidder section in the auditorium where bids take place, and only one person, with a bidding card, would be able to sit there per bidding entity. All other people would be relegated to a guest area.
- If a bidding applicant is a partnership, limited liability corporation or other corporation, or any other type of business organization, the applicant would have to identify all parties involved, including stakeholders, partners, members or owners. If any of these individuals are delinquent in paying their property taxes, the business organization would be ineligible to bid.
State law already considers ineligible bidders to be co-owners, partners, officers, majority stockholders and those with a contractual interest in property.
That was pointed out to county officials back in 2011 by the city of East Chicago. The city, through an attorney, sent multiple letters warning them about tax-delinquent bidders, including Wisniewski and LLCs connected to his name.