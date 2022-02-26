Court records describe difficult recovery for Lake clerk

CROWN POINT — The political and medical prognosis for one of Lake County’s most prominent politicians is guarded.

Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo hasn’t been in the public eye since he suffered head injuries in a fall at his Crown Point apartment.

Newly filed court papers state the 80-year-old former judge is now living in a nursing home and so incapacitated that he needs a court-appointed guardian to temporarily manage his affairs.

Arredondo and his family have been a presence in Lake County politics and prominent in Northwest Indiana’s public service community for six decades.

Arredondo was a Lake Superior Court, County Division judge in the 1970s and Lake Circuit Court judge from 1980 until he retired in 2010 as the longest-serving Hispanic state trial judge in the nation.

That prestige vaulted him into a statewide campaign for Indiana attorney general in 2016. Though unsuccessful there, it set the plate for him to run and win election as county clerk in 2018, receiving 115,535 votes — on the prestige of his decades of public service.

But he has been absent from recent meetings of the Lake County election board, of which he is a member.

Nikki L. Angel, his chief deputy clerk and long-time employee of the judge, declined Thursday to comment on Arredondo’s ability to return to work as county clerk.

She would only say the clerk’s office, which employs more than 100 deputies keeping records for all 17 Lake Circuit and Superior Courts, is functioning as usual under her role as Arredondo’s second in command.

He currently is on the ballot for the May 3 Democratic primary election, one of five Democrats running for that public office.

Among his last public appearances was Jan. 5 at the front of the line of candidates filing for a position on the May 3 primary election ballot.

Arredondo spoke animatedly to The Times that day about his past career as a judge and his chances of winning another four years in office.

Lake Superior court documents obtained by The Times portray Arredondo as a man facing severe difficulties.

The court papers were filed earlier this month by lawyers for two people with competing interests to supervise the daily affairs of Arredondo, who they characterize as an incapacitated adult.

Those lawyers said Thursday it is only a temporary measure and were upbeat about Arredondo’s changes for recovery.

“(Arredondo) is up and conscious,” Merrillville lawyer Daniel C. Kuzman said.

Kuzman is filing for a guardianship over Arredondo on behalf of Merrilee Frey, a former county coroner, a registered nurse for 35 years who worked under Arredondo as a Circuit Court employee.

Crown Point lawyer Jewel Harris has filed a counter petition on behalf of Ramon Arredondo, a brother of the clerk.

Superior Court Judge Calvin Hawkins has scheduled a March 4 hearing on whether a guardian is needed and, if so, who would perform that duty.

Harris also expressed hope Arredondo’s health will rally and he will be an active candidate for reelection.

Their emergency petitions state Arredondo was found unconscious Jan. 12 on a landing of the stairs leading to his Crown Point apartment.

He was transported to Franciscan Heath, Crown Point where he was diagnosed as having multiple skull fractures. He was placed in a medically induced coma and on a respirator.

Court papers state he was able to breath on his own and removed from the respirator by Jan. 19 but was initially in a state of semi-consciousness.

They state he currently is in the care of a nursing home in suburban Lake County.

Voters will be choosing May 3 from among five Democrats running for clerk.

One of Arredondo's opponents is Michael A. Brown, the prior county clerk and now an employee under Arredondo.

In January, Brown accompanied Arredondo to the county election office, saying he wanted to visibly support his boss’ reelection.

Shortly after Arredondo was injured, Brown filed his name on the ballot as one of Arredondo’s opponents. Brown declined Thursday to comment on his about face.

Andrew Sylwestrowicz, a former Merrillville town council running against Arredondo in the May 3 primary, said last week he is praying for Arredondo’s recovery.

Alex Garza, a Hobart Democrat, running against Arredondo declined comment.

Jesse Gomez, an East Chicago Democrat, said he entered the race for clerk last month after hearing concerns about whether Arredondo would recover, but silence from those closest to Arredondo.

“The voting public of Lake County has a right to know what’s going on so they can make an informed decision when they go to cast their votes," Gomez said.

“I do wish my good friend Lorenzo a healthy recovery. He and his family have been lifelong friends of my family. He is in our prayers,” Gomez said.

