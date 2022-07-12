Court ruling shifts Lake County purchasing control to council from commissioners

CROWN POINT — The process by which Lake County purchases tens of millions of dollars a year in goods and services on behalf of its different departments and agencies is set for a major shakeup.

In a first-of-its-kind decision, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 Tuesday that the seven-member Lake County Council is entitled to control both the appropriation and spending of taxpayer dollars, supplanting the contracting authority of the three-member county executive known as the Board of Commissioners.

The appeals court said a 1981 Indiana law authorizing the council to take over the county's purchasing and data processing agencies from the commissioners remains valid, even though the council waited nearly 40 years to do so.

Moreover, the court said the commissioners' statutory contracting authority always has been limited to the extent such powers are expressly assigned to other elected officials, such as the county council.

"The council did not grant itself the power to contract on behalf of Lake County, the General Assembly did," the court said.

The contracting rift between the council and commissioners stems in part from a dispute involving Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The council repeatedly has appropriated funds requested by the sheriff for various law enforcement equipment, including a controversial $777,557.48 Lake Michigan patrol boat, only to see the commissioners decline to purchase it after independently evaluating the sheriff's need for the equipment.

If the appeals court ruling stands following review by the Indiana Supreme Court, and the purchasing statute remains unaltered by the General Assembly, the decision should enable the sheriff to bypass review by the commissioners and acquire all the equipment he wants through a council-run county purchasing agency.

Separately, Martinez last month won approval from Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele to contract independently of both the county council and commissioners for purchases relating to the Lake County Jail.

Ray Szarmach, an attorney for the county council, described the appeals court's opinion, affirming an April 16, 2021, ruling by Lake Superior Judge John Sedia, as a "historic decision" for Lake County government jurisdiction and home rule authority.

"I'm looking forward to working with the council and seeing that implemented," Szarmach said.

On the other hand, Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said in response to the ruling: "I guess the decades of practice is not good enough for the judicial branch."

"The state legislature now has some work to do to determine what roles each branch of county government is supposed to have. They will need to make it so clear that even a judge can understand — no small task, apparently," Repay said.

The appeals court ruling applies only to Lake County and possibly St. Joseph County, if the St. Joseph County Council in South Bend similarly chooses to take over purchasing from the county commissioners.

The special statute that sets the rules for governing Lake and St. Joseph counties does not apply in Indiana's 90 other counties.