COVID-19 creates disarray on city firefighter shift

City officials say the firefighters initially were told to stay home by mistake.

Mata said he has asked the firefighters to email the city's human resources department documenting their conversation with the city. Mata said the firefighters were essentially told by the city to disregard clinical advice to self-quarantine and instead return to work.

"If they are being ordered to come back to work, that liability is no longer on the firefighters," Mata said.

Firefighter reported exposure

Carla Morgan, city attorney, said a city firefighter last week self-reported his exposure to COVID-19 that took place outside of his employment with the East Chicago Fire Department.

She said the firefighter had already visited his own health care provider, who supplied documentation that the firefighter was being tested for COVID-19.

"As a result, the six firefighters who we thought may have been exposed to the firefighter, who tested positive, were immediately notified and were sent to Midwest Express Clinic for testing," Morgan said. "Midwest Express tested the firefighters and told them on Sunday to go home and self-quarantine, which is the protocol for essential workers, not the CDC guidelines for first responders."