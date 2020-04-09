COVID-19 'does not discriminate' — or maybe it does? Black communities hit hardest, data show

Walker said the local health department in Gary — where 80% of residents are black — only recently secured the ability to test for COVID-19 on a limited basis.

In Gary, five people have died, three of whom were black, and 96 have tested positive. He said he fears many Gary residents are getting tested in the late stages of the disease, or not at all.

“We now have very limited testing for first responders and health care workers, and we’re trying to roll out public testing through Lab Corp. But we’re competing with every city, and the federal government for testing,” he said.

At the Lake County Health Department, health officer Dr. Chandana Valilala said she didn’t have race statistics immediately available.

Economic disparities

African Americans also may be at greater risk because, while living paycheck to paycheck, they must stay on the job to provide for families. And others — like Gary Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd — work in industries deemed "essential" — such as steel mills, factories and steel mill suppliers.

Weatherspoon is a manager at ERIKS North America in Sauk Village, Illinois, one of several suppliers for the local steel mills.