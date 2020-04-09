COVID-19 'does not discriminate' — or maybe it does? Black communities hit hardest, data show

GARY — Cities like Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago have reported high instances of black Americans sickened or killed by the coronavirus, but data remains too limited to understand the full impact on black communities locally and nationally.
Of the victims whose demographic data was publicly shared by officials — nearly 3,300 of the nation’s 13,000 deaths thus far — about 42% were black, according to an Associated Press analysis. African Americans account for roughly 21% of the total population in the areas covered the analysis, the AP reported.
It’s unknown what percentage of Lake County’s 461 COVID-19 positive residents and the 14 who have died is black. But in nearby Chicago, the limited data gathered so far is troubling.
Health officials there are reporting that 70% of people who die from COVID-19 are black, despite African Americans making up only 30% of the city’s population.
'Does not discriminate'
In Northwest Indiana, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker said he can confidently say — at least anecdotally — that the overwhelming majority of the 96 Gary residents who tested positive for the respiratory disease are black.
But he said it would be valuable to know, with data-backed certainty, exactly how the novel coronavirus is impacting the black community in Gary, and county- and state-wide.
“Early on, you heard everyone say ‘COVID-19 does not discriminate,’” Walker said.
But maybe it does.
“It’s disappointing because normally we track this. I understand (the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state) are trying to get testing done quickly, but normally we track race. Now we’re not and we need to. We’re playing catch up,” Walker added.
Walker said people in black communities are more likely to have underlying health conditions such as asthma or diabetes, putting them at a greater risk for becoming severely ill from COVID-19. They are also less likely to seek medical care, carry health insurance or have a job that allows them to work remotely, as opposed to people in more affluent communities.
Walker said limited staff and resources at the Gary Health Department makes it difficult to track demographic data. Three staff members — including one who typically works part time — have been working tirelessly to conduct surveillance and track local data.
The Indiana Department of Health is publicly reporting gender and age for all cases, but it’s unclear if race is being tracked in real-time or if patients always provide that information when getting a test.
“At the CDC level and at the state level, I don’t know if (not reporting race) was a choice for expediency or what,” Walker said.
The Associated Press reported this week that the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, acknowledged the higher death rate among African Americans. And President Donald Trump called it a “tremendous challenge,” and suggested that federal health officials could release national racial and ethnic COVID-19 data within days, the AP said.
Walker said he was tested nine days ago for COVID-19, and received the news that he was positive on Friday. While Walker remains asymptomatic and in good health, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince is getting tested for COVID-19 because he has been in close contact with Walker in the last 10 days.
Limited testing
Walker said accurate, real-time data helps steer critical resources in hard-hit areas, so not having local figures may cripple minority communities and local health departments with the sickest patients.
Typically, African American communities aren’t given the same resources in the public health sector as a whole, Walker said.
“The feds might say this is unprecedented and that ‘we didn’t know,’ except nobody in public health can say they thought this would never happen, because it’s always a possibility, and we’re always fighting for more testing, more funding, and more preparedness,” he said.
Walker said the local health department in Gary — where 80% of residents are black — only recently secured the ability to test for COVID-19 on a limited basis.
In Gary, five people have died, three of whom were black, and 96 have tested positive. He said he fears many Gary residents are getting tested in the late stages of the disease, or not at all.
“We now have very limited testing for first responders and health care workers, and we’re trying to roll out public testing through Lab Corp. But we’re competing with every city, and the federal government for testing,” he said.
At the Lake County Health Department, health officer Dr. Chandana Valilala said she didn’t have race statistics immediately available.
Economic disparities
African Americans also may be at greater risk because, while living paycheck to paycheck, they must stay on the job to provide for families. And others — like Gary Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd — work in industries deemed "essential" — such as steel mills, factories and steel mill suppliers.
Weatherspoon is a manager at ERIKS North America in Sauk Village, Illinois, one of several suppliers for the local steel mills.
“I’m considered essential,” Weatherspoon said from his office on Wednesday. “We have to be here. To be honest, it’s a stressful time for all of us. We get up in the morning and are constantly worried about our workforce, wiping down equipment and having visitors sign in.”
He said he not only worries about the health impact on black communities, but the economic ripple effect the disease will have for months, even years from now, particularly for the men and women laid off. Some households are without income, he said.
“When you’re being forced to stay home, the reality of it is there’s no money coming in and that’s not good either,” he said.
Gary Common Council Interim President William Godwin, D-1st, said many of Gary’s businesses are family owned or start-ups — and are being asked to adapt and survive without the backings of major investors or a corporation.
“Let’s face it, it’s already tough for a lot of our businesses in Gary, given the economics. But we have an older population. They’re not as savvy with GrubHub and (food delivery) apps like that,” he said.
He said he would like to see Gary create a small business relief fund to address some of the more unique challenges faced by businesses in Gary, many of which are minority-owned.
The economic and health disparities among white and black communities are no secret, he said.
“This is just shining a bright light of disparities that always existed,” Godwin said.