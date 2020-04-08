COVID-19 forces addiction treatments, patients to adapt; leaders seek protective gear

GARY — The typical challenges faced by underfunded opioid treatment centers, and the people they serve, have increased tenfold with the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.
People who seek addiction help are left without in-person group therapy sessions — a critical piece to any successful recovery program.
Amid the national public health crisis, treatment centers are being asked to balance the risk of spreading the highly contagious COVID-19 with the risk someone will relapse or overdose with larger supplies of methadone — a highly, regulated synthetic opioid that reduces withdrawal symptoms.
Under normal circumstances, opioid treatment centers generally require patients show up in person once daily for their single dose of methadone.
This restriction is a critical safety measure because doling out 30-day or even 14-day supplies increases the risk for abuse, overdose or black market diversion, said Ron Williams, chief clinical officer at Edgewater Behavioral Services in Gary.
'Take home' treatment option
Relying on federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration guidelines, clinics across the U.S. — including Edgewater in Gary — have loosened their prescription restrictions so that there are fewer social interactions among staff and the public.
New SAMHSA guidelines allow centers to offer extended, weekslong supplies of “take home” methadone lockboxes, rather than requiring the person show up in-person daily.
Indiana’s lax criteria allow clinics to give stable patients up to a 21- or 28-day take-home supply of methadone, Williams said. To qualify, a patient must show he or she is living in a supportive, drug-free environment; pass a urine test, with marijuana being the only exception; and show he or she is compliant with treatment and counseling.
But only a small percentage of patients qualify, Williams said.
Before COVID-19, a little more than 20 Edgewater patients qualified for the “take home” methadone option, he said. Another 30 qualified post-COVID-19.
Williams said his center is being overly cautious out of worry that unstable patients will overdose, relapse or sell the methadone for street heroin, he said.
Mimi Gardner, chief behavioral health and addiction officer with the Valparaiso-based HealthLinc, said only three of the 42 patients served by HealthLinc's mobile response teams have qualified for the extended methadone dosage.
HealthLinc's three teams — funded by an Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addiction grant — have adapted its opioid addiction treatment strategy by reducing home visits and offering telemedicine appointments where possible.
Patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms over the phone and at the start of in-person appointments, Gardner said.
The teams in LaPorte, Porter and Starke counties consist of nine recovery coaches assisting clients through in-home visits, online Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous support groups, and clinic referrals.
Anti-crowding efforts
Because so many patients do not qualify for the extended methadone dosages, Williams said approximately 150 Edgewater patients must still show up daily at the Gary facility for their daily dose.
Overcrowding and interactions that go against Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to stay 6 feet apart can happen despite efforts made by the clinic, Williams said.
He said staff members are doing all they can to keep everyone socially distanced, including staggered scheduling.
“If we have situations where things are getting too crowded, we have allowed them to stay in their cars, and we’ll bring their dose to their car,” Williams said.
“We’ve asked people to come in at a particular time. So when they do come in, for the most part, people aren’t bumping into each other."
The center opens at 5:30 a.m. and closes about 1:30 or 2 p.m. to spread out appointments, he said.
Edgewater also has ramped up telemedicine conferences and virtual visits to reduce the chances of interactions between staff and patients, he said.
Williams and Dr. Danita Hughes, the center’s president and CEO, said anxiety levels of patients and staff are through the roof.
Edgewater and HealthLinc are equally in need of more masks, gloves and protective gear for employees, patients and others, the organizations said.
Thermometer donations are also critical at Edgewater so staff can screen as many patients as possible for a fever — an early, classic COVID-19 symptom, Hughes said.
“This is a very challenging time for us because you’re continuing to serve people in a time where there’s a lot of anxiety and stress related to the illness in general. There’s a lot of uncertainty. We’re concerned about our employees. Many are experiencing very high levels of stress, but most are committed and want to work. But are supplies are limited, and we are in need of (personal protective gear),” Hughes said.
Feeling isolated? Call someone
The threat of COVID-19 essentially has “extinguished” in-person group therapy sessions, too, Williams said. Edgewater’s Rapid Access Center had to suspend its 12-step group therapies, previously offered six days a week.
“Groups are basically nonexistent. We’re starting the process of doing Skype chats and cyber group therapies," Williams said.
But some clients don't have a cellphone with visual/audio capabilities, he said.
Williams urged anyone feeling isolated or on the verge of relapse to call Edgewater’s main phone line at 219-885-4264 to speak with a mental health professional.
Gardner encouraged people to stay up to date on medication, practice in-home meditation and mindfulness and engage in stress-reducing activities. If a person feels suicidal, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
HealthLinc, a safety-net provider with 14 locations, serves people regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. That is all the more critical as unemployment filings skyrocket and an unprecedented number of people lose their health insurance.
"This is when people relapse and feel the anxiety. People are losing their jobs," Gardner said. "We need to have somebody there for them."
