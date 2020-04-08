COVID-19 forces addiction treatments, patients to adapt; leaders seek protective gear

Patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms over the phone and at the start of in-person appointments, Gardner said.

The teams in LaPorte, Porter and Starke counties consist of nine recovery coaches assisting clients through in-home visits, online Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous support groups, and clinic referrals.

Anti-crowding efforts

Because so many patients do not qualify for the extended methadone dosages, Williams said approximately 150 Edgewater patients must still show up daily at the Gary facility for their daily dose.

Overcrowding and interactions that go against Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to stay 6 feet apart can happen despite efforts made by the clinic, Williams said.

He said staff members are doing all they can to keep everyone socially distanced, including staggered scheduling.

“If we have situations where things are getting too crowded, we have allowed them to stay in their cars, and we’ll bring their dose to their car,” Williams said.

“We’ve asked people to come in at a particular time. So when they do come in, for the most part, people aren’t bumping into each other."