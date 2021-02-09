COVID-19 vaccine supply limits expansion of Lake health department injection sites

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department is scaling back its plans to open three COVID-19 vaccine injection sites due to the limited supply of vaccine provided each week by the Indiana Department of Health.

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county health officer, told the Lake County Council Tuesday that, for the time being, the health department will continue operating only a single vaccine site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

She said if vaccine supplies increase beyond the 2,000 doses allocated weekly to the county health department then a second site could be opened at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

A potential third site at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland is unlikely to come to fruition, she said.

"We are constantly in contact with the Indiana State Department of Health requesting more of the vaccines be sent our way," Vavilala said. "When we have it then we will be ready to give out more."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County has the most COVID-19 vaccine sites of any of Indiana's 92 counties — a total of 14, including hospitals, health clinics, city health departments and the county health department site at the fairgrounds.