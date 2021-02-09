 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine supply limits expansion of Lake health department injection sites
COVID-19 vaccine supply limits expansion of Lake health department injection sites

COVID-19 vaccine administered

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Jan. 11 at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department is scaling back its plans to open three COVID-19 vaccine injection sites due to the limited supply of vaccine provided each week by the Indiana Department of Health.

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county health officer, told the Lake County Council Tuesday that, for the time being, the health department will continue operating only a single vaccine site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

She said if vaccine supplies increase beyond the 2,000 doses allocated weekly to the county health department then a second site could be opened at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

A potential third site at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland is unlikely to come to fruition, she said.

"We are constantly in contact with the Indiana State Department of Health requesting more of the vaccines be sent our way," Vavilala said. "When we have it then we will be ready to give out more."

Lake County has the most COVID-19 vaccine sites of any of Indiana's 92 counties — a total of 14, including hospitals, health clinics, city health departments and the county health department site at the fairgrounds.

Hoosiers age 65 and up can make an appointment to receive the free vaccine at any of the sites in Lake County, or anywhere in the state, at the ourshot.in.gov website, or by calling 2-1-1.

Vavilala said approximately 38,000 Lake County residents already have received at least the first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, and the county as a whole has some 8,600 weekly appointment slots available.

"We have sites pretty much spread all over the south county, as well as the north county, and various places," she said. "Of course we have a long way to go, but so does everyone."

Lake County Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, urged Vavilala to do everything she can to keep the COVID-19 vaccines flowing: "We are all counting on you," he said.

