COVID puts different spin on Day of Caring

All nonprofits, though, have suffered during the pandemic, Olesker said.

Personal protective equipment is hard to find yet necessary. It’s an unexpected expense.

“A lot of them have tapped into resources they did not have to begin with," Olesker said.

United Ways, in partnership with community foundations, have helped agencies pay for those expenses through grant programs.

The Day of Caring offers another way to help those nonprofits.

“We’re just going to do our darnedest to get you some help,” Olesker said.

“We can’t turn away from that ability to serve in the community in the way we know to serve it,” she said. “Our United Way is about stabilizing our community.”

Social distancing is going to be around for quite some time, and masks are essential, too.

“We will ask them to leave if they’re not wearing a mask,” Olesker said. Volunteers’ temperatures will be taken, too.

Because volunteers have different levels of comfort, some of the tasks are easily accomplished at home.