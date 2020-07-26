COVID puts different spin on Day of Caring

United Way of Porter County is continuing with its annual Day of Caring, but it’s going to be a lot different this year because of the pandemic.
Lake Area United Way is planning a season of caring to try to spread things out.
Even volunteering is affected by COVID-19 this year.
Porter County’s Day of Caring gave its traditional in-person kickoff the boot this year. Instead, the event will begin with a virtual kickoff. Donors may wear a past Day of Caring T-shirt and select their own favorite breakfast item to join online.
The goal is for 400 volunteers to participate in the Day of Caring.
Of the more than 40 volunteering opportunities, about half are virtual and half on-site, United Way of Porter County Executive Director Kim Olesker said.
A person who wants to clean toys for a day care, for example, could clean them off premises to limit contact with children.
One big in-person project will be assisting Dunes Summer Theatre in recovering from vandalism and a break-in earlier this year.
In addition to eliminating graffiti, the stage is being built out, Olesker said. Other work will need to be done as well to address damage from the break-in.
The theater in Michiana Shores wasn’t able to have a summer program this year because of the pandemic. It is the first time in the theater’s 68-year history the theater has remained dark. The lack of ticket sales has also hurt the nonprofit’s finances.
All nonprofits, though, have suffered during the pandemic, Olesker said.
Personal protective equipment is hard to find yet necessary. It’s an unexpected expense.
“A lot of them have tapped into resources they did not have to begin with," Olesker said.
United Ways, in partnership with community foundations, have helped agencies pay for those expenses through grant programs.
The Day of Caring offers another way to help those nonprofits.
“We’re just going to do our darnedest to get you some help,” Olesker said.
“We can’t turn away from that ability to serve in the community in the way we know to serve it,” she said. “Our United Way is about stabilizing our community.”
Social distancing is going to be around for quite some time, and masks are essential, too.
“We will ask them to leave if they’re not wearing a mask,” Olesker said. Volunteers’ temperatures will be taken, too.
Because volunteers have different levels of comfort, some of the tasks are easily accomplished at home.
Boys and Girls Clubs, for example, no longer can let children just grab crayons out of a big bucket. The clubs had to purchase crayons for each child. One way a volunteer could help is to put supplies in backpacks for the children, Olesker said.
Sunset Hill Farm County Park is a popular site for volunteers, with trails to be maintained and other work appreciated there.
Other volunteers have handwritten thank-you notes, which are much appreciated, Olesker said.
Lake Area United Way is planning a Season of Caring this year, Community Engagement Manager Megan Sikes said.
“Season of Caring will last from September to December and will give our nonprofit partners and volunteers more flexibility during this uncertain time,” Sikes said.
Some in-person projects will be available, along with virtual and remote opportunities.
Two projects already underway is the PackaPalooza: The Great American Food Drive, which is happening this month. High-protein items are being collected for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to meet increased needs resulting from COVID-19, Sikes said.
PackaPalooza normally brings hundreds of volunteers together to help pack meals for families in need, but it was switched to a food drive this year because of the pandemic.
LAUW is also working with Meals on Wheels, Northwest Indiana Community Action and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to provide care kits for seniors.
