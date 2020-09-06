COVID restrictions spike parks' popularity

Area parks have had an unprecedented popularity this summer.
Those high numbers are expected to continue this Labor Day weekend — good weather permitting, park officials said.
"It's been an incredibly busy summer and I expect Labor Day to be the same," said Bruce Rowe, public information officer for Indiana Dunes National Park.
West Beach, where entrance fees are collected, has had about double its daily number of visitors this past summer season, Rowe said.
Many of those visitors come from Illinois because their beaches were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We believe people are looking for outdoor activity and to be safer," Rowe said.
Visitors to any of the Lake Michigan-based parks, including Indiana State beaches, need to pay heed to signs when considering swimming, Rowe said.
Beware rip currents
In many cases, including Indiana State beaches, there are no lifeguards this weekend or until next season.
"People need to understand if there are large waves on Lake Michigan it's not safe to swim. Even if you are a strong swimmer it's not worth the risk of getting caught in a rip current," Rowe said.
The Lake County Parks department has witnessed higher than normal the number of guests coming to its parks, whether to use the trails at Lemon Lake near Crown Point or those taking their youngsters to Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center near Lake Station, said Emily Trisler, Lake County Parks communications director.
Trisler said she anticipates those high numbers continuing this Labor Day weekend.
All of the county parks are open this holiday weekend with the exception of Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center and Gibson Woods, which are both closed on Monday.
Deep River Waterpark in Merrillville closed earlier this summer.
"People have definitely embraced getting outside more. The trails are being used more," Trisler said.
Bellaboo's has been particularly popular since it opened Imagination Garden at the end of last summer.
The outside play area includes a giant pirate ship, a stream with a pond and lots of room to explore, Trisler said.
Enjoying the Imagination Garden for the first time was Lansing mother Becky Barker, who came Friday with her four children and friend, Amanda VanDuersen, also from Lansing.
"I'm here with my friend and my four children under the age of 6. It's friendly for all those ages," Barker said. "This is our getaway for the weekend."
Other county parks that have been popular this summer include golfing at Turkey Creek Golf Course as well as touring Buckley Homestead in Lowell.
"It feels good we are able to bring people together in a way that seems really safe," Trisler said.
Lorelei Weimer, executive director of the Indiana Dunes Tourism, confirmed visitors to the parks have been "record number" this past summer at least in part due to park closures in Illinois earlier in the season.
Weimer said Labor Day weekend turnout is weather -dependent.
"If it's hot, Labor Day will be crazy. This is the last hurrah of summer. My sense is that we will have a good turnout," she said.
