COVID restrictions spike parks' popularity

The Lake County Parks department has witnessed higher than normal the number of guests coming to its parks, whether to use the trails at Lemon Lake near Crown Point or those taking their youngsters to Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center near Lake Station, said Emily Trisler, Lake County Parks communications director.

Trisler said she anticipates those high numbers continuing this Labor Day weekend.

All of the county parks are open this holiday weekend with the exception of Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center and Gibson Woods, which are both closed on Monday.

Deep River Waterpark in Merrillville closed earlier this summer.

"People have definitely embraced getting outside more. The trails are being used more," Trisler said.

Bellaboo's has been particularly popular since it opened Imagination Garden at the end of last summer.

The outside play area includes a giant pirate ship, a stream with a pond and lots of room to explore, Trisler said.

Enjoying the Imagination Garden for the first time was Lansing mother Becky Barker, who came Friday with her four children and friend, Amanda VanDuersen, also from Lansing.