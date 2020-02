Lake County Sheriff's police say they chased down a loose cow and two horses Tuesday night in Cedar Creek Township.

Officers were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to 164th Avenue and Grant Street in reference to a small cow in the roadway, according to a police report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cow was found in front of a residence at 16139 Grant St., police said. Officers then made contact with the homeowners, who said it was their cow.

Two loose horses also were returned to the homeowners' pasture, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.