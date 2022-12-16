Crash blocks southbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crown Point

The crash has blocked two of the southbound lanes on I-65 for the next two hours, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
CROWN POINT — Two southbound lanes on Interstate 65 are blocked due to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred between U.S. 231 and 137th Avenue, INDOT said.
The left two southbound lanes will remain blocked for the next two hours, INDOT said.
