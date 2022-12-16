 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash blocks southbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Two southbound lanes on Interstate 65 are blocked due to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

The crash occurred between U.S. 231 and 137th Avenue, INDOT said. 

The left two southbound lanes will remain blocked for the next two hours, INDOT said.

