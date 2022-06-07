Crash fatalities on major rise in nation; Region numbers show differing trends

The list of names of those who have lost their lives in vehicle crashes in the Region stretches long, including mothers, fathers, children, sisters, brothers and grandparents. According to data on fatal accidents, the list has been growing exponentially across the U.S.

Nationwide, a total of 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported.

This is the highest number since 2005 and is an average of 117 deaths every day.

In Lake County there were 68 crash deaths in 2021, compared to 57 in 2020, according to the Lake County coroner's office. In 2022, there have been 22 traffic deaths as of May 14.

Similarly LaPorte County saw a large jump, with nine fatal crashes in 2020 and 17 fatal crashes in 2021, according to the LaPorte County coroner's office. There have been six traffic deaths so far this year.

However, in Porter County, there was a decrease with 13 crash deaths reported in 2021, compared to 17 reported in 2020, the Porter County coroner's office said. So far this year has had nine traffic deaths in the county.

Looking at nationwide numbers, compared to 2020, crash deaths rose by 10.5% in 2021, which marks the largest annual percentage increase in the nearly five-decade history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Fatal pedestrian crashes are up 13%, and speeding-related crashes are up 5%, according to the NHTSA.

"An increase in dangerous driving like speeding, distracted driving, drug and alcohol-impaired driving, not buckling up during the pandemic, combined with roads designed for speed instead of safety, has wiped out a decade and a half of progress in reducing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths," Russ Martin of the Governors Highway Safety Association said. "This grim milestone confirms we are moving backwards when it comes to safety on our roads."

Martin said most roadway deaths are preventable, stating the Governors Highway Safety Association supports the Safe System approach, which focuses on safer infrastructure, safer vehicles, public education, community engagement, enforcement against dangerous driving behaviors and post-crash care.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has created the National Roadway Safety Strategy, which is a blueprint for reaching the goal of zero traffic deaths.

"All these elements are necessary to create a safety net to prevent or mitigate the impact of roadway crashes," Martin said. "But it will take all partners working together, along with the public, to implement the Safe System approach to reverse the pandemic-fueled traffic safety crisis and make progress toward our goal of zero roadway deaths."

