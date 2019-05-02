CEDAR LAKE — A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after crashing his pickup truck in front of Hanover Central High School, police said.
The man, who was not identified, was driving westbound on 133rd Avenue at 7:15 a.m. when, for a yet-to-be-identified reason, he crossed the eastbound lanes and crashed into a pole, said Police Chief David Coulson.
His vehicle came to rest upside down.
The driver was taken to St. Anthony Hospital and police are awaiting blood test results before determining if any further action will be taken, Coulson said.
The crash occurred a short time before students began arriving at the school, he said.