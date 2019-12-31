{{featured_button_text}}
Times File Photo

Traffic is backing up on eastbound Interstate 80/94 due to a crash at the 12.9 mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

Two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash about 8:30 a.m.

The crash will continue to block the left eastbound lane of traffic under the cars can be cleared, police said.

The crash is causing some delays along I-80/94 and I-65, according to police. 

With expressways covered in snow and ice this morning, Indiana State Police are urging drivers to use caution while traveling. 

