Traffic is backing up on eastbound Interstate 80/94 due to a crash at the 12.9 mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.
Two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash about 8:30 a.m.
The crash will continue to block the left eastbound lane of traffic under the cars can be cleared, police said.
The crash is causing some delays along I-80/94 and I-65, according to police.
With expressways covered in snow and ice this morning, Indiana State Police are urging drivers to use caution while traveling.
