Commuters traveling northbound on Interstate 65 might experience backups in their morning commute, but state officials say an accident near mile marker 250 isn't to blame. 

Cpl. Eric Rot with Indiana State Police said if commuters are experiencing delays near the mile marker, it is likely due to gaper's delay and existing blockage from construction. 

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Traffic Wise map, the left lane is closed between 137th Avenue in Crown Point and mile marker 253. 

