Two westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 are closed as Indiana State Police investigate a vehicle crash with possible injuries.

State troopers arrived on scene about 10 a.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred just west of the Broadway Street exit, at the 9.6 mile marker. As of 10 a.m., the two left lanes were shut down, tying up traffic.

At least one vehicle was involved.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

