Crews douse late night blaze near Crown Point
Crews douse late night blaze near Crown Point

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire agencies battled a blaze around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of U.S. 231, according to eyewitnesses.

Firefighters from Crown Point, Hebron, Hobart and Merrillville worked to douse the flames, which appeared to burn down a barn, eyewitnesses said.

East and westbound traffic was blocked as crews worked the scene, eyewitnesses said.

Police scanner traffic indicated authorities were looking into arson as the possible cause of the fire.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

