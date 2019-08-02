CEDAR LAKE — A helicopter, dive teams, police and firefighters converged on Cedar Lake shores in a search for a possible drowning victim.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, first responders were dispatched to Cedar Lake after a 39-year-old man reportedly jumped into the water from a boat and did not resurface, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The man was in a boat with another person who tried to hold onto the man as he fell, however they lost him and he slipped underwater, Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening said.
A Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter flew low around the lake and dive teams were set up on the shores of Cedar Lake Ministries grounds on Lauerman Street on the west side of the lake.
A total of 25 divers are at the scene and five Cedar Lake Fire Department rescue boats are searching the lake. Wilkening said the boats are equipped with sonar, which they are using to search for the missing man.
“There’s also some Good Samaritans out there helping us keep people away from the search area,” Wilkening said.
Cedar Lake Fire Rescue, Lake County Sheriff’s police, the Cedar Lake Fire Department, Indiana District One Rescue Team and Hobart Dive Rescue Team were stationed on the shore.
Meanwhile, residents and members of Cedar Lake Ministries gathered food and water for first responders.
Michael Miller, director of marketing for Cedar Lake Ministries, said Dairy Queen donated more than 30 burgers and Pizza Hut donated several pizzas.
“It started with some wives of dive team members coming out with a cooler and some water,” Miller said. “Now we are coordinating getting them some food.”
Miller said the ministry opened up their nearby recreational room for first responders to get food, drinks and take breaks when needed.
The public is asked to avoid the search area. Identifying information for the missing person is currently unavailable.
